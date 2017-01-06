New Year’s Day arrivals Dálaigh and George

Babies George and Dálaigh are two of three New Year’s Day arrivals at Noble’s Hospital’s Jane Crookall maternity unit.

George Edward Crowe is Matthew Crowe and Gemma Harland’s first baby. And Dálaigh Gerard O’Neill is Brian and Deidre’s second son, a brother for Tiarnán.

Midwife Bryony Manning with Deidre and Brian O'Neills son D�laigh

George was born at 5.30am, weighing 8lb 7oz (3,835g). Speaking from the couple’s home in Lakeside Road, Douglas, dad Matthew said: ‘Gemma’s birthday is on Christmas Day and we thought it would be funny if he was born on New Year’s Day, and then he was!’

The couple went into hospital at 8am on New Year’s Eve. George’s arrival was two days early.

Matthew was eager to thank the staff, saying they had been fantastic.

Dálaigh was born at 12.51pm, weighing 9lb 3oz (4,165g). The family live in Queen’s Road, in Onchan.

Midwife Bryony Manning is pictured with Dalaigh as Deirdre was resting when our photographer arrived.