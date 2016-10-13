Newsons on the move after over 60 years

After more than 60 years, Newsons will no longer be on the Quay.

The outdoor clothing specialist was established in 1949 and moved to its current site on North Quay, Douglas, in 1955.

Roy Newson outside the shop in 1984

It will be trading on the Quay until the end of October when it moves into a new shop on Strand Street in early November.

Director Sam Newson said: ‘The reason for the move is purely strategic. Whilst we do well because people know where we are and what we do, we felt that a move into the main shopping area where footfall is far superior would be a good one for the company.’

The landmark building on the Quay has been purchased by a private investor. Newsons will be moving into premises on Strand Street vacated by the Garrey Corneil clothing shop.

Newsons was established in 1949 by Sam’s grandfather Roy Newson.

He was a Desert Rat during the Second World War and became a quartermaster during his time fighting – providing clothes, rations and other materials to the soldiers. It was here that he got the idea for the business.

The business started out purchasing military surplus following the war.

By the late 70s and early 80s Roy’s son John, in his late 20s at the time, began to take a more senior role and brands like Wrangler Jeans and Dr Martens were added.

Sam, aged 26, said: ‘I think my dad has a natural business flair and Roy was by all accounts quite a charming man so they worked together well.

‘Roy passed away in 2001 marking the end of a great partnership. My mum Dee has always been devoted to John and the company and she became an invaluable partner in the business.’

While studying for a masters degree in management at Lancaster University in 2012, Sam set up an online shop selling goods from Newsons.

When online sales for Newsons took off towards the end of 2013 he took on that role full time. He and his parents John and Dee now run the business together. ‘Hopefully we continue to do so long after the move into Strand Street,’ he added.

Menswear store Garrey Corneil closed its doors for the final time at the end of September after 32 years. It recently mored from Victoria Street. Its sister shops Intersport and Forty Five, are still open for business.