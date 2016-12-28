Noble’s Park electriciy network to be upgraded, Douglas Council agrees

The electricity network in Noble’s Park can be upgraded, councillors in Douglas have decided.

The council is to grant permission to Manx Utilities to install an upgraded electricity network in the park, which is owned by the council.

In recent years an increasing number of electrical hook up points have been installed for the benefit of campers using the grassed paddock area behind the grandstand during the TT and Manx Grand Prix fortnights.

The latest decision means the underground cable network can be extended or upgraded to support more electrical points in the park. The idea is to offer a benefit not just to campers during the racing period but also because it will improve the electricity supply available for large events staged using the marquee in the park, such as the Tom Jones concert.

The proposal is in two parts, the first comprising laying cables and providing an electricity substation in the park, which is to be completed by the MUA, which will enter into a 99-year lease for the ground accommodating the substation. The second part of the proposal is for the supply and installation of the electrical cabinets and hook up points. This is to be done by a separate business, March Consultants.

Councillors have not yet discussed the second part of the plan in detail as precise proposals from March Consultants have not yet been received.

Councillor Stephen Pitts commented the proposals would improve the network in the park and came at no cost to the council.