Nominate your Community Police Officer of the Year

The opportunity to give your favourite bobby a pat on the back for effort in the community is here again.

Nominations are invited for the annual Isle of Man Newspapers Community Police Officer of the Year Award.

This award is a chance to highlight the work done by your favourite officer.

They might have gone beyond the call of duty to help you, worked closely with your local school or simply been a friendly face to turn to for a chat about local issues.

Isle of Man Newspapers editor Richard Butt said: ‘Our police officers are truly on the front line.

‘They play a vital role ensuring that our island remains a safe place to live and work.

‘The pivotal part they play in our community needs to be highlighted. And this award is one way that this can be done.

‘Officers often put themselves in danger to protect the public.

‘But just as important is their everyday work for the communities they serve and which should not go unrecognised.’

Every officer nominated will be given recognition of their efforts with a story in the Isle of Man Examiner or one of its sister titles.

After the nominations deadline, a judging panel at Isle of Man Newspapers will face the difficult task of choosing the winner.

The winner of the prestigious title will receive a trophy at the Chief Constable’s annual awards ceremony, taking place in April.

Officers can be of any rank in the force and those who have been nominated in previous years can be put forward again.

Last year’s winner was Detective Sergeant Dawn Lowe, who was nominated by a young woman who wanted to thank Dawn for saving her life after stopping her jumping off cliffs at Marine Drive.

In an emotive email, she had written: ‘If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t be here today to tell the story.

‘Dawn grabbed me and just hugged me and wouldn’t let me go.’

Dawn was chosen out of a very strong pool of eight nominations highlighting examples of bravery, kindness and community spirit.

To make a nomination, send the name of your chosen police officer, and your reasons for choosing him or her to: Jackie Turley, Isle of Man Newspapers, European House, Peel Road, Douglas, IM1 5ED, or email jackie.turley@newsiom.co.im

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, March 3.

Please include your own full name, address and phone number so we can contact you.