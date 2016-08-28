Not just farmers in Young Farmers

The island’s Young Farmers’ Federation is on a recruitment drive.

In the Isle of Man, there are four clubs representing regions: Central, Northern, Southern and Eastern.

These clubs belong on a wider scale to one of the largest rural-orientated organisations in Britain, with 612 groups across the UK and Wales, so members have the potential for activities and adventures far beyond their ‘stamping ground’.

Federation secretary Angela Teare said: ‘It’s not all about tractors and wellies, far from it!

‘In fact, you don’t even have to be a farmer or belong to a farming family. You just have to have a love of the outdoors and the countryside.

‘Anyone between the ages of 10 and 36 can join up. Meet new people, take part in a host of social and sporting activities, travel nationally and internationally, learn new skills and boost your career prospects – the benefits are endless.

‘One thing all Young Farmers have in common is a huge zest for life, so you can expect never to have a dull moment!’

Supporting the Federation in their recruitment drive is Robinson’s, the food and flowers wholesaler and retailer.

It is sponsoring the creation a leaflet promoting the organisation.

Katie Mathieson-Nelson of the company said: ‘Robinson’s has always had close links to the Manx countryside, working in partnership with many local farmers and growers, so we’ve been really happy to be part of this initiative.

‘Young Farmers is a fantastic, positive organisation in so many ways – and they always seem to be having so much fun!’

Anyone interested in joining a local Young Farmers club should ring Angela Teare on 321664 or send a message to the organisation via the Isle of Man Young Farmers Facebook page.