Notice to be served on owner of building in ‘ruinous’ state

A formal notice is to be served on the owner of the former mart site in Bowring Road Ramsey.

The matter was discussed at the latest monthly meeting of the town’s commissioners.

The move follows an inspection by chief technical officer Steve Harrison and environmental health officer Glenn Blacker, who found the buildings to be in a ‘ruinous, dilapidated and neglected’ condition and in breach of the Building Control Act 1991.

They recommended that a notice be issued requiring the owner to carry out remedial works or take steps towards demolition.

Mr Harrison said the owner has been contacted previously, but the premises had continued to deteriorate.

Several planning applications to develop the site have been turned down by the government’s planning committee.