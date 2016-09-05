Now I’m being bullied on Facebook says Houghton

He doesn’t think he’ll have to say sorry if he wins election

Politician was suspended from Tynwald after accusations of lying and bullying

House of Keys election candidate John Houghton has been told the UK’s Ministry of Justice won’t intervene to investigate his suspension from Tynwald.

And now he has reported the former Third Clerk of Tynwald and her husband to police accusing them of Facebook harassment.

Mr Houghton was suspended from Tynwald in May after he refused to apologise when a standards and members’ interests committee concluded he had ‘lied, bullied and inappropriately interfered in a staffing matter’.

The following month he wrote to Lord Faulks, then Minister of State at the UK Ministry of Justice, asking them to intervene on his behalf in a bid to clear his name.

But Mr Houghton told the Manx Independent that the MoJ wrote back to tell him it would not get involved in what they called a ‘judicial’ matter.

‘This is not a judicial matter, this is a political matter,’ he insisted. ‘I’ve not had a proper answer from them. They’ve just skimmed the surface. I’m awaiting a proper reply.’

In his letter to Lord Faulks, he wrote: ‘This unfair process has led to a serious constitutional issue which must be resolved as soon as possible to restore credibility to Tynwald. I would urge that due consideration of this matter be undertaken independently of the Isle of Man authorities.’

Mr Houghton insists he will not apologise when he says he has not done anything wrong.

He was referred to the standards committee after being accused of bullying the clerk and deputy clerk of Tynwald and Tony Wild MLC, his conduct precipitating the resignation of the Third Clerk of Tynwald, Marie Lambden.

He had accused Mrs Lambden of bullying a staff member but issued no apology when the allegation was withdrawn. She claimed her integrity had been questioned, her position undermined and her health had suffered as a result.

In another twist, Mr Houghton has reported Mrs Lambden and her husband Murray to police, accusing them of harassing him on Facebook. He claims the posted comments and a video clip shot without his consent were causing him ‘personal alarm and distress’.

Mr Lambden said his wife made only two comments on Facebook – the first to thank Tynwald for asking Mr Houghton to apologise and the second to correct statements made by him during an interview on MTTV.

Mr Lambden told the Manx Independent that he often posts on Facebook to ‘draw attention to the shame that Mr Houghton has brought to Tynwald and the Isle of Man.’ ‘We will not be withdrawing our comment, photos and video from Facebook,’ he added.

Mr Houghton said: ‘This has been reported to the police. They are dealing with the matter. They’ve made unfounded allegations.’

In June, Tynwald supported a motion tabled by the then Speaker and now president Steve Rodan that a member’s continued suspension after they get a fresh mandate may be undemocratic and that the issue should be reviewed by the standing orders committee.

Mr Houghton believes this will mean that should he be re-elected, his suspension will be quashed without his having to make an apology.

The other candidates in Douglas North are Karen Angela, David Ashford, Ralph Peake (defending) and Lynn Sirdefield.