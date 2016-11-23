Nunnery deal with ICT Ltd provides ‘value for money’

University College Isle of Man is paying ICT Limited £61,166 a year in rent and an annual service charge of £73,260 for the use of the Nunnery.

The figure was given at last week’s Tynwald sitting by Education and Children Minister Graham Cregeen in response to a question by Onchan MHK Julie Edge (LibVan).

Mr Cregeen said: ‘The advice of the Strategic Asset Management Unit was sought and it was felt that these rental terms represented value for money.

‘Entering into the agreement has provided greater capacity at the Homefield Road site and benefited existing students by enabling them to continue their studies uninterrupted.

‘Had another site been selected, site authorisation would have been needed and obtained from the University.’

Undergraduate courses being offered are in computer science, business studies, marketing, events management, and accounting and finance.

There are 120 full-time students, 66 part-time students and 30 who are on short courses.

The rent is for 20 rooms and shared spaces on the Nunnery site, both classrooms and staff offices.

The service charge covers utilities, cleaning, security, maintenance, wifi access and insurance.

The provision of the Nunnery will be reviewed by the University of Chester at the end of the academic year.

ICT bought the Nunnery in January 2015 and has ambitions to expand the site into a technology park where IT businesses can locate, enabling students based there to gain valuable real world experience and give IT companies access to an enviable talent pool.

Work on the site so far has included renovating and extended the Gate Lodge and renovating the main house.

Many sections of the roof have been replaced, the toilets have been modernised and rooms have been redecorated.

ICT director Werner Alberts said their next focus is a car and coach parking area with 95 spaces. A planning application for that work has been approved.

An application to redevelop the former swimming pool site for a multi-purpose building (16/00865/B) has also been approved. Mr Alberts said construction was likely to start in the second half of 2017.