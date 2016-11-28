Nursery facility opens in Jurby

A new nursery run by a mother and daughter, offering all year round care, has opened in School Close in Jurby.

Bright Beginnings Nursery is jointly-owned by Carol Stratford-Parson and her daughter Kelly Charman, who are both from Jurby.

Carol Stratford-Parson, Alf Cannan, Kelly Charman and Lucy Naish

It was officially opened by Treasury Minister and Ayre and Michael MHK Alf Cannan.

Carol is also the nursery’s finance manager while Kelly is manager.

Carol said: ‘My daughter Kelly had always wanted her own business and after resigning from her last position as manager of a nursery was looking for employment in the same field.

‘The mobile classroom for the nursery at Jurby School had been empty for two years and when I enquired with the Department of Education and Children (DEC) about it they said it was out to tender.

‘We submitted the tender and also an alternative tender as we did not want to do term-time only but all year-round provision.

‘As the DEC wanted term-time we didn’t think we would get it. However we were successful and so then put our plans for all year-round provision into action.’

She added: ‘We opened on November 14 and our numbers are slowly increasing. We have vacancies available so if anyone needs a nursery place for two to five-year-old children then they can contact us through our Facebook page Bright Beginnings or phone 319494.’

Kelly said: ‘Mr Cannan has been a great support to us in this venture from the initial idea, so we can’t thank him enough for everything he has done.

‘This is a much-needed provision for the community of Jurby and we are also providing a pick-up and drop-off service to the north of the island so we can benefit as many children and families as possible.

‘We are the first nursery to enter into a contract with the DEC to provide full day care all year round. The other nurseries attached to schools are term time only.’

The nursery has lots of things planned for the children, including celebrating grandmothers, with a ‘Grandma we love you’ display, and making strawberry jam. The nursery will have a stall at the Jurby School Fair on December 2.