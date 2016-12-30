Nursery to use green energy

Douglas Council greenhouses are now even greener, thanks to a new renewable energy heating system that has recently been installed.

The borough can now cosset its chrysanthemums and nurture its nasturtiums using warmth provided by a new air source heat pump in the greenhouses at its Ballaughton Nurseries.

The new system replaces an old oil-fired heating system, winning an award for the Most Innovative Project in the public sector category of the 2016 Energy Awards.

Environmental services committee chairman, Councillor Ritchie McNicholl, who first promoted the heat pump proposal, said: ‘The nursery’s oil heating system was coming to the end of its economically viable life.

‘Investment was going to have to be made and after careful analysis it became clear an air source heat pump would not only reduce the council’s carbon footprint, but would also lead to saving on fuel oil, estimated to be in the region of £12,000 annually from April 2017.

‘In addition, electrical power for the pump attracts a reduced tariff from Manx Utilities, so this new system is not only envionmentally responsible and cost-effective but will also, in the longer term, help to lessen the impact on the rates.’

Global Energy Systems supplied the heat pump, which works a little like a fridge in reverse, taking ambient heat from the atmosphere outside and transferring it inside.

The company’s commercial sales representative Paul Satow congratulated the council on winning the award.

‘The council is to be complimented on this installation that will not only reduce fossil fuel use but also carbon emissions to near zero.’ he said.

The pumps can be remotely monitored round the clock and should have at least a 25-year lifespan.

Dr Richard Bujko, of Manx Utilities, said they were keen to promote low carbon heating solutions in both domestic and commercial settings, adding the installation at Ballaughton Nurseries was probably one of the largest in the island and the first within the horticultural industry.

‘It will make a substantial contribution to reducing the Isle of Man’s carbon emissions and provide significant savings by removing the dependence on heating oil to keep the greenhouses warm during the winter,’ he said.

The system also uses an energy management system called Energy Eye, which allows council staff to track their energy use. Already, 5,000 geranium seedlings have been ready to plant early.