Obituary: Albert Edmund was one of the last old-style village bobbies

The recent passing of Albert Edmond of Onchan saw the departure of one of the last remaining old time village bobbies of the island.

Brought up in St John’s, he attended the primary school opposite Tynwald Hill and then won a place at the Douglas High School for Boys.

On leaving school in 1944 this 6ft 4in tall lad was an ideal candidate for a police cadet.

He served at Douglas and along with other cadets, lodged in a house at the end of Athol Street, next door to where Archie Knox had lived.

In July 1945 he was called up and served with the Grenadier Guards at Windsor Castle and then with the British Forces on the Rhine in the Guards 2nd Armoured Division.

His discharge in September 1947 was requested by the Chief Constable and both he and Bram Callin returned at the same time to join the ranks as constables.

Albert served in Peel until November 1954 when he became the village policeman at Crosby and was a familiar sight patrolling the surrounding countryside on his Matchless motorbike.

At Crosby he set up a St John Ambulance Class and organised street collections among the TT and MGP spectators in the area.

As a police officer he did race duty at various locations during his career including Greeba Bends, and later Governor’s Bridge and The Nook, for both early morning and evening practices as well as on race days.

One of his duties at Crosby was to be a police outrider on his motorbike for the Lieutenant Governor on Tynwald Day and for visiting royalty on other occasions.

In April 1961 he was transferred to Port St Mary where he and his family occupied the larger police house that contained two lock-up cells, unlike the house at Crosby where the ‘office’ was in the front porch.

As had long been the custom, the officer’s wife became the person who took telephone calls and answered the desk when her husband was out on call over a large area of the south of the island on his much talked about immaculately kept Norton motorbike.

The Chief Constable, Christopher Beatty-Pownall, was impressed with Albert’s detective work in solving crime in the south, and so in December 1966 he was transferred to CID in Douglas.

The following year he was promoted to section sergeant in the Douglas Division.

This was only for a year as he was transferred to Onchan as sergeant with responsibility also for Pulrose, Willaston and Laxey stations.

By now the motorbike had given way to a Mini van and he was one of the first officers on the scene at the horrific Summerland fire in 1973.

In all his postings from Peel to Onchan he was always involved with St John Ambulance, usually as instructor, and in 1975 he was created a Serving Brother of St John.

He was also keen on rifle shooting, being a very good shot, and over the years was a member of the Police, Peel, Port St Mary and Laxey rifle clubs.

He retired from the police force in the autumn of 1976 and then for several years ran his own driving school from his home in Onchan. Albert was 89 at the time of his death and leaves a widow Brenda, and daughters Ruth and Sandra.

The funeral takes place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Friday, October 14.