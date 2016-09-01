Offer of joined refuse collection rejected

Port Erin Commissioners have offered to collect waste from 150 household in Port St Mary as a solution to problems the latter has with over loading and cleaning the lorry.

The offer was discussed in public at Port St Mary Commissioners’ meeting, but clerk Alastair Hamilton declined a request by Isle of Man Newspapers to see the letter, which was obtained instead from Port Erin Commissioners.

The offer followed changes to the cleaning of Port St Mary’s refuse lorry.

After the pick up was changed to one day, it could not be returned for cleaning – important given the corrosive nature of some waste - in time before Port Erin’s yard was closed and it was not possible at the amenity site because of the contamination risk of compost.

Also changes to legislation mean Port St Mary’s collection at 850 properties in one day ‘currently exceeds the capacity of the vehicle,’ wrote Port Erin commissioners’ chairman Nick Watterson to Mr Hamilton. He added the authority was unable to grant access to a secure area due to our current policies around lone working and security.

Mr Watterson added: ‘Port St Mary collects 850 properties per day and this collection rate currently exceeds the capacity of the vehicle. Even at the revised vehicle rating above, two trips to the Energy from Waste plant [incinerator} are required on each Port St Mary round.

‘Transferring approximately 150 properties in Port St Mary to a Wednesday or Thursday collection operated by Port Erin would allow just one run to the EfW on a Monday. We believe this minor change to the joint refuse collection service would help make savings (estimated to be around £2,700 a year).’

Port St Mary could be charged on a time and materials basis or on an agreed fixed price model.

This would also mean the wagon could be returned earlier in the day and cleaned when the Port Erin yard is staffed.

Commissioner Ian Skelly said: ‘It’s a very good idea ... I see merits in it, in shared services. It would be good to put “them” and “us” to bed (between the two villages).’

Chairman Bernadette Williams said: ‘We also have a duty to run efficiently.’

Mr Hamilton added: ‘We are running at optimum ... putting it on the road for another day would be more expensive.’

Andy Phair asked: ‘The saving of £2,700 is not accurate?’

Mr Hamilton said: ‘It would cost us more. Our customer service is much higher than in Port Erin. The only complaint we have had was swearing by a member of Port Erin staff.’

Mrs Williams added: ‘Our time with Port Erin, it was not a happy time.’

‘Is it time to look at the whole thing,’ asked Michelle Haywood. ‘Make sure we have got a level of service and are financially viable.’