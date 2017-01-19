Official launch of the Manx Youth Games

On your marks, get set, go! The 2017 Manx Youth Games were officially launched on Monday.

The event, run by Manx Sport and Recreation, takes place at the National Sports Centre and other venues on Saturday, May 6.

Pupils from primary and secondary schools take part in 13 sports, representing their regions.

Regional training sessions, run by qualified coaches, start at the end of the month and run until May.

Education and Children Minister Graham Cregeen MHK spoke of the positive impact the MYG has had since the event was first staged in 2002.

‘The Games have introduced thousands of children to sport and, through this positive experience, many have joined community clubs, which is hopefully a stepping stone to lifelong involvement in sport,’ he said.

‘Enabling people to live healthier lives is a guiding principle of our new Programme for Government.

‘Encouraging children to be active and take up sport is also important to their self-esteem, confidence and wellbeing.’

He added: ‘HSBC have supported the Games since their inception and we are indebted to them for their involvement in growing it to the event it is today – a real highlight of the sporting and school years.’

HSBC Isle of Man senior manager Kevin Cartledge also spoke at Monday’s launch event, which was held at the Sport Institute at the NSC.

‘HSBC is delighted to continue its involvement with this fantastic event,’ he said.

‘The commitment and dedication of all the children, sports co-ordinators, coaches and volunteers who are involved in making this such a worthwhile initiative is outstanding.

‘It is a privilege for HSBC to support the Manx Youth Games and help grow community sport on the island.’

Staff from Manx Sport and Recreation will visit schools this month to show a video of last year’s event and distribute information about how to get involved.

There was a change of venues for some of the sports last year following flooding of some of the NSC’s facilities.

Mr Cregeen said it was great to see the venue back to full capacity following the extensive damage caused by the flooding.

It will again host the opening ceremony at 10am, where the hundreds of participants, aged six to 15, will parade around the track in their regions (north, south, east and west).

They will then disperse to a range of sporting venues.

Youngsters will take part in the following 13 sports: badminton, basketball, cricket, crown green bowls, girls’ football, special educational needs football, hockey, netball, squash, swimming, tennis, table tennis and tag rugby.