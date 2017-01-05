Official opening of a new primary school

Henry Bloom Noble Primary School will be officially today.

The ceremony takes place in the school’s hall, where proceedings will get under way with a rendition of the national anthem, accompanied by the pupils.

Head teacher Ian Walmsley will welcome the invited guests before the dedication is carried out by the Venerable Andie Brown, Archdeacon of Man.

A commemorative plaque will be unveiled by Education and Children Minister Graham Cregeen.

Guests will then be invited to take a tour of the new facilities, led by pupils.

The school has been built on the old Noble’s Hospital site in Westmoreland Road and has provided premises for what were previously Ballacloan School and Fairfield School before they were amalgamated.

Tynwald approval for £9.5 million to replace the ageing sites with a purpose-built school was secured in 2014.

It features 14 classrooms, a special educational needs unit, library and assembly/ dining hall.

The teaching spaces can be either opened up to each other or kept closed, dependent upon need, and they have a clear link to the more practical / activity area.

The sports facilities, including a multi-purpose sports hall and artificial and grass pitches, are available for both school and community use.

Since opening its doors to pupils for the first time in September, sporting and community clubs have been making use of the facilities.

And they are now in use seven days a week, at evenings and weekends.

Ballacloan School had originally opened as Demesne Road Boys School in 1908 while Fairfield School first opened as Tynwald Street School in 1874.

The schools merged in 2014.