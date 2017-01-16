OFT staff available to give help in Douglas

The Office of Fair Trading’s consumer advice and debt counselling services are still available in Douglas.

Staff at the OFT want people to know they can still access help in the capital, despite the office moving its operation to St John’s.

Appointments, which should be booked in advance, can be arranged for St John’s on most weekdays, or for Murray House, Mount Havelock, Douglas on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Consumer advice is available on a wide range of subjects, from knowing your rights in buying goods, to dealing with your landlord, while the OFT’s debt counselling service helps consumers deal with a variety of financial issues.

A spokesman said: ‘Through simply talking to our free and confidential service, we help a wide range of people. We also have useful links with other organisations such as the Isle of Man Food Bank, Salvation Army, Royal British Legion and SSAFA Armed Forces Charity.’

Contact details remain unchanged – consumer advice 686500, email iomfairtrading@gov.im and debt counselling 686510, email debt@gov.im