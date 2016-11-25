Old folk’s home’s Christmas fair

A Ramsey old folk’s home will be holding a Christmas fair tomorrow (Saturday).

It will take place at Cummal Mooar on Queen’s Promenade from 2.30pm.

The event will have two raffles and array of traditional stalls offering seasonal homemade treats and Christmas gifts.

There will also be a special visit from Father Christmas.

Admission is £1, which includes a mince pie and hot drink on entry.

All proceeds raised will go towards the residents’ amenity fund which helps to provide outings, treats and gifts during the festive season and on other special occasions.