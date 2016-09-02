Onchan squash courts row: It’s all over say commissioners, but we might still

Onchan Commissioners has dropped its threatened legal action against a government body - after a government minister issued a ‘clarification’.

In a public statement on its website, the authority said it now considered the matter closed.

David Quirk

But while the issue with the Public Services Commission has been resolved, Onchan’s clerk Malcolm Hulme said the commissioners would pursue its threat to sue defending Keys candidate David Quirk for defamation unless he makes a public apology for comments he has made.

John Shimmin, chairman of the PSC and Minister for Policy and Reform, said in a statement issued on the government website that the commission wished ‘if possible’ to draw a line under the long-standing case concerning the closure of the squash courts in Onchan Park.

The PSC had upheld a complaint by Rae Hamilton, who was guarantor for the lease of the squash courts, against officers in the Department of Infrastructure.

Its report found that the DoI had behaved improperly, given wrong advice and failed to give any credence to Mr Hamilton’s views.

Rae Hamilton

But its finding that Mr Hamilton had suffered as a result of ‘questionable behaviour’ by Onchan Commissioners prompted immediate demands from the authority for a retraction. It threatened to sue the PSC for defamation if no apology was forthcoming.

Now, in a clarification, the PSC chairman said that no investigation was carried out into the commissioners, its board or its officers.

Mr Shimmin said: ‘The Commission is content to indicate that none of the present members of the Onchan District Commissioners board are being criticised or should have been criticised in any way and regrets any offence that may have been inadvertently caused to them.

‘Furthermore, the statement was not intended to and did not in the Commission’s opinion imply any impropriety or wrongdoing by officers of Onchan District Commissioners (including specifically the Clerk and Deputy Clerk) and therefore regrets any offence that may have been inadvertently caused to them. The Commission wishes to draw a line under this matter.’

On its website, Onchan Commissioners said the PSC’s statement had prompted it to ‘reluctantly threaten the issue of legal proceedings’ but that ‘this issue has now been resolved’.

It set out a summary of events including an insistence that the allegations of maladministration made by Mr Hamilton, who it says had never been a tenant of the squash courts, were unfounded.

‘The board has accepted the apology by the department and the statement of clarification by the PSC and consider the matter closed,’ it says.

Read more

I have been let down by system says Rae Hamilton

Government department admits behaving improperly

David Quirk risks being sued for libel