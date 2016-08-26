One mother’s call: Stop targeting the young and the elderly with funding cuts

For the last few weeks the Isle of Man Examiner has been asking a number of people what they want to see from MHKs ahead of the general election.

This week Paul Speller talked to Beth Sherwin.

Beth believes that politicians should do more to protect the vulnerable.

The 30-year-old mother from Onchan reflected on the performance of the government and the House of Keys over the past five years, which saw both ends of the age scale affected by cutbacks.

There was the closure of 11 state-run pre-school facilities and the off-loading by government of the Family Library and Mobile Family Library to a charity, while elderly people have also been affected.

The entitlement to a free TV licence for over-75s is to end from September, restrictions on free bus travel for pensioners, the halving of the Christmas bonus for pensioners and claims that the unpopular toilet tax was applied unfairly on some residents in sheltered housing.

In addition, the Manx pension supplement is to be phased out in favour of a single tier £170 per week and the retirement age is to be increased to 67.

‘What I have noticed over the last few years is when they are making cuts, anything that happens it is taken from the children or the old people,’ said Mrs Sherwin, who works in the private nursery sector.

‘It is always the vulnerable that are being hit.

‘The children have lost out on pre-schools and nurture teachers, things that I think are very important to have in schools.’

In 2013, the Department of Education and Children axed all 11 nurture teacher positions across the island ­– closing the teacher-lead nurture groups they ran – saying it was moving to a ‘whole-school’ approach using only educational support staff.

The decision sparked concern among the teaching unions.

A year earlier, the DEC controversially closed down the 11 state-run, teacher-led nurseries attached to schools.

Nursery and pre-school provision is now only available through the private sector, although some do still offer teacher-led provision.

A credit scheme was introduced to contribute towards parents’ costs in using the private sector, but was initially described as inadequately funded by the Social Affairs Policy Committee.

Both Peter Karran, education minister at the time, and current incumbent Tim Crookall, claimed the new system was fairer than the old regime, which did not cover all of the island.

However, during the final sitting of Tynwald this month, when members approved the increase of pre-school credit funding, from £800 to £1,700, DEC member Bill Malarkey appeared to criticise his own department when he said the scheme was unfair to those in deprived areas.

Mrs Sherwin said: ‘It is different for working parents who are sending their children to nurseries and the children are going out to get social experience and becoming school ready.

‘But there are people out there that do not have that opportunity to send their children to a private nursery.

‘The pre-schools offered that opportunity, where it was a free service, and the children could benefit in the same way. I think they are missing out.’

Class sizes in primary school are also a concern, said Mrs Sherwin, who has two daughters, aged seven and three.

The DEC has said that it is meeting its target pupil/teacher ratios of 20.7 in primary schools, although since giving that answer in the House of Keys, department member Mr Malarkey has emailed MHKs to clarify that the ratio is not the same as the class size and that, for primary schools, 27 was deemed ‘acceptable’, but there were circumstances where a larger size was allowed.

Figures released in Tynwald showed a number of schools where class sizes were higher than 27.

‘In the playground, parents are concerned about the class sizes and how they used to be so much smaller,’ said Mrs Sherwin, who added her praise for the work put in by teachers.

She said that most parents were heavily engaged in education matters and that sometimes it could seem that politicians under-estimated that level of involvement and interest.

As a parent, she admitted she had concerns about what the future might hold for her children.

‘We worry about what state everything will be in by the time they are grown up.

‘Will there be any jobs for them?’

Mrs Sherwin, who lives with her daughters and husband Bob in Ridgeway Road, Onchan, said she could not recall having any doorstep visits from prospective candidates in the run-up to the 2011 general election and has had no direct contact with any of Onchan’s three MHKs during the past five years.

She is hoping that the new House of Keys, which will switch to 12 two-member constituencies, might be able to provide improved communication.

‘I personally do not feel that I know enough about what their plans are. I think there are better ways to communicate, through social media and so on,’ she said.

‘There could be a lot more information getting put out there.’