Oompa Loompas take over library for Roald Dahl party

Youngsters dressed up as one of Roald Dahl’s most iconic characters to celebrate 100 years since the birth of the acclaimed writer.

Children painted their faces orange and made green wigs to turn themselves into Oompa Loompas at Harvey Briggs Onchan Library.

The Oompa Loompa party was held as part of the The Big Friendly Read Summer Reading Challenge. Children who read up to six books of their own choice receive a collector’s folder and postcards of Dahl’s best loved characters, as well as other Roald Dahl inspired prizes.

The reading challenge runs until September 17.