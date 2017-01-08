Open night to see what school is like

Education news

Education news

0
Have your say

Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel will be holding its first ever ‘open night’ on Thursday starting at 6.30pm.

Visitors will have a chance to tour the school, see students at work and participate in activities.

The evening will end at 8pm with a short talk by the headteacher, Sue Moore.

The event aims to give older primary school pupils the chance to see the high school.

Back to the top of the page