Opening evening to tour College facilities

University College Isle of Man is holding an open evening.

The event, covering vocational, further and higher education courses, takes place on Tuesday next week (November 29) from 4pm to 7pm.

As well as demonstrations, displays and activities, there will be regular tours of the Homefield Road and William Kennish campuses.

Principal Jo Petty said: ‘I understand that applying to College is an important decision, whether you are a school leaver, if you’re considering taking a degree on island, if you’re thinking about re-training or even if you just want to join a leisure class.

‘I hope the open evening will give potential students and their families the chance to find out more about what’s on offer and make an informed choice. Most people are pleasantly surprised at what they find behind the scenes at UCM and I look forward to welcoming visitors and showing off our great facilities.’

Teaching staff will be on hand to answer questions about course content and the different modes of study.

The Student Services team will be available to give advice on matters including completing applications, funding and childcare.