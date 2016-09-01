Our Freedom of Information request about derailed tram is refused

A Freedom of Information request for the release of the health and safety report into a tram derailment has been refused - because of possible legal action.

The Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate launched an investigation after an MER trailer car came off the track while being shunted outside Laxey station in July last year.

Flashback to last year: The MER trailer car waits to be lifted back onto the track

Isle of Man Transport blamed the incident primarily on ‘a failure by staff to follow the operating procedure’. The motorman involved subsequently resigned.

Isle of Man Newspapers asked for a copy of the Health and Safety Inspectorate’s report under the Freedom of Information Act.

But our request has been turned down, on the grounds that it was possible that civil action could be instigated up to six years after an incident.

‘Having balanced the factors in favour of disclosure with the factors in favour of maintaining the exemption, we consider the exemption for section 31 investigations and legal proceedings outweighs the public interest in disclosure,’ said FoI co-ordinator Frank Harrison.

We were, however, supplied with a copy of a letter sent to the MER in November which detailed some aspects of the investigation and its recommendations.

It noted: ‘The available evidence indicates that the trailer was on the land side track when it should have been on the crossover to the sea side track.

‘It has not been possible to confirm beyond reasonable doubt why this happened and there are a number of possible factors: the spring loaded points failed, the motorman failed to follow procedures and confusion caused by possible tram/trailer combinations.’

During the investigation a number of procedural shortcomings were identified.

These included a lack of written procedures for shunting manoeuvres and the failure to identify that the length of the coupling bar used to connect certain tram-trailer combinations could affect stability.

Isle of Man Transport was asked to rectify these failings by February this year.