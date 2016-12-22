Over-75s have to go through hoops to actually get their free television licence

After Tynwald did an about turn and said over-75s should get free television licences, the Manx Independent has discovered that it’s not plain sailing for elderly people.

We have spoken to some who’ve been caught out by the rules.

That story is on the front page.

Also this week:

A clergyman from the south of the island has been banned from preaching in churches.

A man has appeared in court in connection with the death of a woman in Onchan.

We look forward to the panto at the Gaiety Theatre.

A racism row at a Douglas takeaway has been described in court.

A former St Ninian’s High School pupil who struggled against crippling illness through her GCSEs and A-levels is about to start a PhD course.

A 36-year-old is to be sentenced after laundering £28,000.

The Isle of Man will be allowed to field fewer competitors at the next Commonwealth Games.

An avalanche of food has been donated to the island’s foodbank in the run up to Christmas.

Two men ended up being pursued by police and bouncers along Douglas seafront after they were refused entry to a bar.

Plans for the gateway to St Peter’s Church in Peel’s Market Place have been revealed by the island’s regeneration committee.

A woman has been spared a jail sentence after fraudulently claiming thousands of pounds in benefit when she was not entitled.

Tributes have been paid to Ken Radcliffe, a talented musician and entertainer and valuable former staff member at Douglas Corporation.

King William’s College’s new principal.

Mark Wilson, managing director at Sleepwell Hotels, tells us about the problems local businesses face because of the work permit process.

Officer cadet Christopher Bolton, a 29-year-old from Santon, has joined the ranks of the British Army’s next generation of leaders, after passing out in a graduation ceremony at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

We preview Mollag Ghennal, an annual traditional celebration of Manx trad music and culture.

As Boxing Day beckons we look at the Manx tradition of Hunt the Wren.

Plus:

A look forward to sport over the festive period.

The Isle of Man’s What’s On guide.

Your seven-day Christmas television guide.

Letters to the editor.

Pictures of houses around the Isle of Man with Christmas decorations that have caught our photographers’ eyes.

And a page of cheque presentations for good causes throughout the island.

The Manx Independent is in the shops now.