PAG meeting on how to tackle domestic abuse

Domestic abuse and how to tackle and overcome the issue will be the topic of a public meeting to be held on Monday.

Island abuse advisors Tamasin Wedgwood and Marcia Brabbs, from charity Safe, Strong, Secure (3S), will explain the work that they do and the way forward to tackle the problem which is rarely discussed.

The presentation, entitled ‘Abuse - It’s not OK’, has been organised by the Positive Action Group (PAG).

It will take place on Monday (September 5) at 7.30pm at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas.

Abuse advisor Marcia Brabbs said: ‘We want abuse to no longer be hidden away and for victims to not be ashamed of their experience or feel that they have to hide from the person who is choosing to abuse them.

‘We hope to empower others to speak up and speak out as well.’

A spokesperson for PAG said: ‘PAG has held a number of debates about social issues in the last 12 months.

‘We want to further pull back the shroud of silence about abuse before September’s General Election, and so have invited speakers from island charity Safe, Strong, Secure (3S) to address our September public meeting. The charity actively works to help victims.’

All are welcome to the meeting and admission is free. For more information visit www.positiveactiongroup.org

