Paint smeared on football club building

Police news

Police news

White paint has been spread on the doors of Malew Football Club and on a car in the area.

Children were seen in the act and police would like to speak to them.

The incident took place at around 4pm yesterday (October 25).

Anybody with information should contact PC Gorry at Castletown police station on 822222 or 631212.

Back to the top of the page