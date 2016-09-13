Pair bound for Isle of Wight Festival taken off boat for court date

Two young men breached their bail conditions by attempting to leave the island because they wanted to go to a music festival, Douglas magistrates were told.

Emanuel Jay Kaneen of Switzerland Road, Douglas, and Davis Keith Taylor, of Palatine Road, were both arrested by police who boarded the Ben-my-Chree as it waited to set sail for Heysham on Thursday morning.

For the prosecution, James Robinson told the court Kaneen and Taylor, who are both aged 21, were both bailed with a condition not to leave the Isle of Man without first gaining the court’s permission.

Despite this, he said, they were found by police on board the morning sailing on September 8.

‘They had both boarded the boat and the gang plank had actually been removed ready for departure,’ Mr Robinson said.

Both admitted the breach.

Mr Robinson said both men were facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in June, and were due to reappear before the court on September 29. He said both were subject to a recognisance and bail conditions of residence, not to leave the island, not to contact witnesses and not to enter certain areas of Douglas. He said permission had been sought and was granted previously during August.

‘Both were fortunate to get bail but they did not even attempt to get permission to go away for this current trip,’ he said.

On behalf of Kaneen, Paul Rodgers told the court: ‘They were going to the Isle of Wight Festival and only managed to get tickets confirmed at 10pm last night. They only made the ferry booking at 5pm last night so they had not got permission. It was naive of them.’

Taylor’s advocate Louise Cooil said it had been a last-minute booking and this was the first breach. She said the men were £400 out of pocket and sought formal permission to do the trip.

Chairman Kenneth Faragher declined permission but allowed bail to continue with a stern warning about future breaches.

