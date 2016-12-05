Pair’s close shave in support of childhood friend Laura

A fundraising night in support of the family of a mother who died in a car crash has been hailed a success.

The event was held at the Mitre Hotel in Ramsey by friends of Laura Kinrade, aged 27, of Jurby, who died at the scene of a crash in Lezayre in late October.

It saw two of Laura’s childdhood friends, Alecia Foulis and Amy Black, have their heads shaved in front of the pub full of well-wishers by stylist Lynsey Woods.

Alecia, of Ramsey, told the Isle of Man Examiner that she had been thinking of giving something back to the community before Laura’s death, but that the tragic event spurred her into action.

‘We knew that if we had our heads shaved as part of a charity night that it would get a good audience,’ she said. ‘My hair was really long, it hadn’t been cut in nearly four years, and Amy’s was dead thick.

‘It was our way of giving something back.’

Alecia added: ‘Laura would think I’m mad but would have enjoyed it. She would be proud. I’m glad we did it.’

But she admitted that in the current cold spell she now never leaves the house without a hat on!

The night, which also included food, karaoke and a raffle, has already raised £700, with sponsorship money still being collected.

A separate fundraiser, a coffee morning held at The Church on the Rock in Ramsey, raised more than £1,000.

It’s hoped that in total they will raise £3,000.

That was in addition to a successul fundraising campaign that raised money to pay for Laura’s funeral, held at St Paul’s Church on November 23.

Laura leaves two young children, her parents and six siblings.