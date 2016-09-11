Parish celebrates its Viking heritage

No parish is more proud of its Viking heritage than Jurby.

The name Jurby is Scandinavian, the ‘by’ ending said to give special status to a settlement.

There are stories of the Isle of Man’s most famous monarch, King Orry, landing at Jurby Head and of a battle at Sandygate between north and south, when the southern women came to support their menfolk

As well as legends such as these, there is much evidence of Jurby’s Viking past.

Excavations of burial mounds of Cronk Moar and Ballateare on the Jurby coast just after the Second World War helped historians to understand the rituals that attended the burial of Viking chieftains (which in one case included human sacrifice), the sort of weapons they used, the animals they kept and even how their cloaks were made from spun and woven Loghtan wool.

We know from the cross slabs found in the churchyard and those taken from the Ballaconley keeill that the Vikings who settled in Jurby were converted to Christianity within a generation.

The crosses show Christian motifs alongside characters from Norse mythology, such as the epic Sigurd cycle.

One man, PMC Kermode, dedicated his life to researching and collecting the fragments of the crosses as well as carrying out his day job as curator of the Manx Museum.

No other parish has a collection of Viking crosses as well as a Viking burial mound in its churchyard and possibly another just a few hundreds yards away as potent symbols of this past.

All this and more is revealed is an exhibition called ‘Jurby and the Vikings’, which can be seen in Jurby Church until Sunday, October 16.

Doors are open daily from 10am to 4pm.

If visitors who go along before Sunday, September 11, there will be tea, coffee and cake as well.