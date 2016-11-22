Parking will be free on walkway in run up to Christmas

There will be free disc parking on part of the Douglas Promenade walkway in the run up to Christmas.

The area between the War Memorial and the Bottleneck will become a designated disc parking zone from Saturday, December 10, until Sunday, January 8.

Motorists will be able to park free of charge on the walkway for up to two hours by displaying a parking disc. No parking over two hours will be permitted.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer MHK said: ‘The Department of Infrastructure is keen to play its part in encouraging people to shop local and support the Manx economy. Consequently, we are prepared to provide additional free disc parking for a limited period at what is the busiest time of year for many retailers.’