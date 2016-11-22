Passengers and revenue up on government-run horse trams

Douglas’s historic horse trams have seen welcome growth in passenger numbers and revenue since the government took over the line - while expected losses, too, have apparently nearly halved.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer said the total number of passengers carried in 2016 increased to 69,542 from 48,722 the previous year.

The Horse trams on the North end of Douglas Prom

The revenue also increased from £57,915, to £83,557 this year.

Speaking in Tynwald, Mr Harmer explained that the budget for the horse tramway had anticipated a loss of about £100,000 and a number of bodies had made offers to contribute towards that total. However, as a result of the 44 per cent increase in revenue, the net deficit is expected to now not exceed £60,000.

The Department of Infrastructure, with support from Culture Vannin and Manx National Heritage, stepped in to ensure the trams kept running this year, following a decision by Douglas Borough Council to end the service.

Measures were put in place to reduce the operating costs and maximise passenger usage, explained Mr Harmer.

The season was extended from mid-September until the end of October, but in practice operated for only 13 more days than in 2015. The horse trams operated daily during the peak summer period and on a limited basis at other times.

Mr Harmer said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to place on record my thanks for the support of the horse tram staff and those in the heritage railway operation, who pulled together to achieve this impressive turnaround.’

Douglas North MHK and former Douglas councillor David Ashford said it was a good new story but suggested one reason that deficit had gone down was because the government apportioned costs in a different way.