Pat’s the bee’s knees at Manx honey show

The island’s beekeepers have gathered for the Isle of Man Beekeepers Federation 67th Annual Convention and Honey Show at the Methodist Hall in St John’s.

Cups were up for grabs in a wide range of categories with Pat Shimmin scooping the most prizes by claiming six trophies.

The IOM Beekeeping Federation Annual Awards

Pat was the winner of the best dark honey, best crystallised honey, best 12 jars of honey, best lady beekeeper, best extracted honey and most points in honey and beeswax classes.

Norrie Mills was the winner of three categories with his best light honey, best three jars of honey and best three bee products.

Stephen Bradley won the prizes for the best new exhibitor and best exhibit by a beginner.

The cut comb honey Eand frame honey sections were won by Ian Buxton.

The IOM Beekeeping Federation Annual Awards President Harry Owens

Esther Mills won the cup for most points in the confectionery classes while Audrey Owens was awarded the Herbie Quirk Memorial Trophy for the federation member making the most significant contribution to Manx beekeeping.

There are more than 80 registered beekeepers on the island.

Read more about beekeeping on the island by visiting the website www.iombeekeepers.com/

The IOM Beekeeping Federation Annual Awards Norrie Mills with his winning beeswax candle