Patrick seat up for grabs for third time

Patrick Commissioners are advertising a vacant seat on their board for a third time after there were no takers previously.

Commissioner Adrian Christian said: ‘We haven’t had an issue in the past. I think it’s a combination of how it’s advertised, normally the post office is a good area but with roadworks there is not much foot traffic and the timing, with it being the run up to and over the Christmas period.

‘I am hoping to get some interest this time round.’

Clerk to Patrick Commissioners Ian Maule said: ‘This is the first time in the past 10 years that we have had a shortage of members. Maybe it is the time of year.’

An election has been scheduled for Thursday, February 23, if enough candidates come forward.

Candidates can get forms of nomination from clerk of the authority Ian Maule at Hall Caine Pavilion, Old Church Road in Crosby and must register to stand by Tuesday, January 31, at 5pm.

The commissioners meet on the second Monday of every month at the Foxdale Heritage Centre at 7pm.

When the last local authority elections were held in April 2016 several authorities could not fill their full allocation of seats. In Ballaugh just one candidate came forward for five seats and in Marown there were only two candidates for five seats.

In Onchan there were only five takers for seven seats and in Port Erin just six candidates for nine seats.

Bride also struggled with only three candidates coming forward for five seats and in Lonan there was only one candidate for three seats.

In German, Braddan, Jurby, Lezayre, and Malew there were only four candidates for five seats.

Even in Douglas, in Murrays ward, there were only two candidates for three seats, while Ramsey’s South ward saw only five people stand for six seats.

Other authorities saw just the bare minimum of candidates come forward for the number of vacant seats meaning that many new and sitting members secured seats unopposed.

Andreas, Arbory, Douglas Athol Ward, Douglas Derby Ward, Douglas St George’s Ward, Maughold, Michael, Rushen and Santon all had same number of candidates as number of vacant seats, meaning no elections were required.

The lack of candidates meant just six elections were necessary in the island’s 22 local authorities, in Castletown, Douglas (Victoria ward and Hills ward), Laxey, Peel, Patrick and Port St Mary.

