Paul smashes land speed records

Paul Hodgson has done something remarkable in the world of motorcycling without mentioning it to anyone on the Isle of Man.

The Lonan man served his apprenticeship building bikes and competing in speed trials all over the UK.

He does the design, electronics and engineering work on his record stealing machines from the basement of his house in Lonan.

Paul is best known as the chief engineer for the Manx bike that broke the land speed record in 2012 and was back at Bonneville Salt Flats last week.

Paul shipped a new bike to the USA over a year ago, but was frustrated by Speedweek cancellations.

Paul said: ‘It was a little frustrating having a bike sitting in the USA for so long without being able to improve it. I have many new ideas and probably would have changed a number of things if the bike had been on the same continent as me.’

This time Paul is not associated with any team, he is just doing what he loves and testing his theories to see if they work.

Paul added: ‘If you want to travel at over 180mph it’s difficult to find a safe test track.

‘The Salt Flats are an ideal testing ground, but a bit of a hike! It was worth it though, I have some new ideas and am looking forward to getting back home to improve this bike.’

During speed week Paul smashed four existing land speed records over different courses with different criteria.

‘It’s great to bring four more land speed records home to Lonan, but I think we could have achieved more if I could have spent more time on the bike,’ he said.

‘These things are always a work in progress,’ Paul added.

He said his next ‘major project’ would be his wedding but added: ‘I don’t think Bonneville has heard the last of Lonan!’

In the Isle of Man Examiner this week, there’s a report on Manx team that also went to Bonneville for the Speed Week.

However, their adventures had nothing to do with Paul’s, who was not a part of that team.