Peacelight to visit island for service

St Matthew’s Church on North Quay in Douglas is the venue for this year’s scouts’ and guides’ Peacelight service next week.

For three years now the Isle of Man has taken part in the process of transporting the eternal flame, lit in Bethlehem, around the world in the run up to Christmas.

Scout Commissioner Guy Thompson said the flame travels around the UK and will be collected from St Helen’s scouts and guides by an Isle of Man group who will travel across specially.

‘We are taking four scouts and two guides. They are all aged 13 or 14, and we will spend a night at their scout and guide hut before returning with the flame on December 14,’ he said.

In fact, as a safeguard, several flames will be lit and brought back courtesy of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company who are supporting the venture. The flames will be carried in an old fashioned railway signal light which is virtually wind proof and should safeguard against any catastrophic gusts.

The service is on Saturday, December 17, at 2pm in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard and Lady Gozney, and UK Chief Scouting Commissioner Tim Kidd.