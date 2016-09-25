Peel and Canada link up for anniversary

A Peel man has celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife in Canada where he now lives.

Syd Teare and his wife Beryl moved to Canada in 1966 after meeting in Manchester in the early 1950s when Syd was working there.

Syd was born and brought up and Peel and still has many family and friends living there.

The couple received congratulation certificates from Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as well as the Mayor of Oakville, Governor General, and the Queen.

Brother John Teare, who still lives in Peel with wife Adrienne, said: ‘We had a small family party here with my sisters, Ivy Keown and Eileen Teare, along with our sons, daughters and grandchildren.

‘We joined in their party by contacting them on Skype and really enjoyed being part of their celebration in Canada.’

Syd and Beryl have two sons, David and Andrew, a daughter, Diane, and seven grandchildren.