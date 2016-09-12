Pensioner caught out by two drinks

A pensioner who failed a breathalyser test after drinking just two glasses of wine was caught out by a routine police patrol as he drove home, a court was told.

Peter Whitney Fearnhead, of Fisherman’s Walk, Derbyhaven, was stopped by police on September 2 as he drove a brown Mercedes A-class car from Castletown harbour towards the promenade.

For the prosecution, Michael Jelski said Fearnhead was seen soon before 6pm driving away from Castletown harbour, so they followed it and stopped it a short distance later on the promenade near James Road.

Mr Jelski told the court the defendant pulled the car up in an ‘awkward position’ and when he opened the car door, police could smell alcohol.

‘When they asked him to pull the car further forward, he seemed confused,’ he said.

Fearnhead told police he had drunk two glasses of wine but failed a breath test. He was taken to the police station where he gave a breath sample of 61, compared to a legal drink drive limit of 35. He was charged with drink driving.

The court heard Fearnhead had just one previous conviction.

When he appeared before the Deputy High Bailiff, the 76-year-old admitted the offence. Mr Jeslki said the prosecution was seeking costs of £125.

Fearnhead was represented in court by duty advocate Louise Cooil who requested an adjournment before sentencing so that pre-sentence reports could be completed on the defendant by the probation service.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted the defendant had a previous similar conviction from 2013.

‘I am leaving all sentencing options open,’ she said.

He was bailed to his home address on a £500 recognisance and must contact the probation service. He is to reappear before the court to be sentenced on October 18.

