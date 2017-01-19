Pensioner convicted of stealing £2,500 from shop

A pensioner who stole more than £2,500 from a shop in Ramsey has been fined by Douglas magistrates.

Retired nurse Gaynor Lea Doyle, of Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey, took the money from Lloyds chemists in October 2015, but had denied the charge from the outset.

She was convicted of the offence after a trial in October and the case was adjourned for completion of a pre-sentence report.

Representing her at the sentencing hearing, David Clegg told the court: ‘She maintains her innocence on this matter and she has filed an appeal.

‘She has found the court proceedings very difficult and she was hoping to adjourn proceedings pending the appeal. Given her maintenance of her innocence, there is very little else that I can say.’

He asked the court for any custodial sentence to be suspended in the light of 67-year-old Doyle’s age and ill-health and said if a custodial sentence were imposed he would seek bail pending the outcome of the appeal.

Magistrates’ chairman John Hellowell told her: ‘This was a theft of over £2,500 from Lloyd’s chemists.’

Ignoring an interruption from the defendant who protested it was ‘planted’ on her, he continued: ‘Taking account of your age and previous good character, there is no benefit in sending you to custody today. We have no doubt that as you left you knew you had the bag.’

She was fined £3,500 with £1,500 costs.