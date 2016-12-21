Pergola pillars are set to be removed

Stone pillars forming part of a pergola in one of the capital’s public gardens are to be removed.

Douglas councillors confirmed at a recent meeting they will stand by a decision to remove the pillars in the Kaye Memorial Gardens at the bottom of Summer Hill.

A previous meeting of councillors heard wooden trusses attached to the pillars to form a pergola had rotted and needed replacing as they were dangerous. The projected cost of replacement was in excess of £11,100 and deemed uneconomic to carry out. Instead, the trusses were removed, leaving the stone supporting columns behind.

But regeneration and community committee chairman Stephen Pitts said the committee stood by the original decision to remove the columns as well and this was endorsed by the full council.

A few councillors raised objections. Ritchie McNicholl said although extra support would be needed if the pillars were retained, it would also incur a cost to remove them.

‘They would have to be taken down stone by stone. If they are just pushed over it will damage the stone floor area,’ he said.

‘To my mind it could be cheaper to plant something on them and tie them into the wall at the back for support.’

Councillor Betty Quirk also favoured retaining the pillars, perhaps with some decorative design placed on them.

Hanging baskets on the columns will be removed and put on the pillars that form part of the retaining wall below Summer Hill.

The proposal is also to remove paving on the inside of the pergola so a border can be created, part of which will be planted with annuals. The work is planned to be carried out by the council’s parks department this winter. The annual upkeep cost is estimated at £355.

The Kaye Memorial Garden in Douglas was selected as the site to place a memorial to those killed in the Summerland fire disaster of 1973.

In 2013 three granite pillars were placed in the gardens.

The pillars are inscribed with the names of the victims of the fire.