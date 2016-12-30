Perhaps kids would rather play on their computers than attend young people’s project

Ramsey Young People’s Project has reduced its winter opening hours because of a drop in attendance.

Luke Parker, who liaises with the group on behalf of the commissioners, said the youth workers would continue to meet during this quiet period, putting ideas together as to how to engage with the youngsters and be more proactive within the town.

RYPP was set up some years ago to address the problem of young people hanging round street corners and annoying people because they did not wish to attend the conventional youth clubs.

He said he’d spoken to the police and had been assured that while RYPP numbers may be down there has been no corresponding increase in anti-social behaviour.

‘Perhaps today’s kids prefer to stay at home and play on their computers,’ he observed.