Pet service at St George’s Church

Dogs proved to be the most pious of pets at the inaugural pet service held at St George’s Church in Douglas on Sunday.

The canine congregation ranged from spaniels to border collies for the event hosted by Archdeacon the Venerable Andrew Brown. The service included a short talk by a representative from the Guide Dogs for the Blind and was followed by refreshments at the end. Members of the Isle of Man police dog team also attended. Money raised from a raffle and refreshments was donated to the Guide Dogs and to the MSPCA. A total of £148 was raised. Sophia Leonard Morgan, of the church, said they were delighted with the result and would definitely repeat the service next year.

‘It was just a lovely atmosphere, with the dogs running around and playing,’ she said.