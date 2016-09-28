Phil wins £1m on EuroMillions

A dad of three from Braddan has scooped a £1m EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

Philip Poultney, 45, from Braddan, went into his local Shoprite supermarket in Douglas to check his ticket from the EuroMillions draw on September 20 and he discovered he was a millionaire.

Philip, who is married to Joanne, 36, said top of the shopping list now is a new and larger home for his family, together with a car for Joanne and a car for his eldest son, Lewis, 20.

More on this story in the Manx Independent. As this story was uploaded on to iomtoday.co.im one of our reporters and a photographer were speaking to Philip about his won.