Photographic Society highlights to look forward to in the New Year

Following the usual Christmas break, the second part of the winter programme for the Isle of Man Photographic Society has now started.

The programme through to the end of April when we break again for the summer months, is pretty intense - loaded with a full schedule of weekly meetings covering a range of competitions, some ‘activity evenings’, and a number of presentations.

Highlight events with external speakers include an evening with Dr Jeremy Paul - with images under the title ‘Travels of a Wildlife Artist’ - always a very popular speaker and always with a superb selection of photos to illustrate his work. Later in the season several members will also be showing their work, including Di McCudden, Chris Nicholls, Sue Blythe and Club President Tony Curtis – and certain to cover a wide range of subject matter to interest other members.

Two competition evenings worthy of particular mention are the Two Way Digital Battle with the Bristol Club, and the Three Way Battle with the Rochdale and Oldham Clubs.

In the Two Way Battle, both clubs submit a range of images which are judged locally at both clubs under a points scoring system - and the marks are added together to reach a final overall winner.

Fortunately, I cannot remember an evening when the two judges reached a different result in terms of the winning club, though the scores awarded to individual images have sometimes differed significantly!

In the Three Way Battle, we are blessed with a particularly skilled videographer at the Oldham Club who videos the competition for us, and then sends us the recording – always a fascinating evening as (apart from our annual competition) it is one of the few opportunities for our work to be judged by an accredited L&CPU judge and to be measured against two equivalent clubs from the adjacent island.

While we have historically always come second to Oldham (who have some exceptional photographers in their membership), we hope to make them work hard for their success!!

Lastly, the major event of the competition programme is our annual - the biggest competition in the calendar and the one with lots of silverware at stake.... A highly qualified UK judge is invited to preside over the images presented over two evenings (one for prints, and one for digital images) and to comment on the winning images, and the evenings finish with the judge giving a presentation of his or her work – again an opportunity to understand just what is happening in the world of photography enthusiasts.

Our website at www.iomps.com includes our programme. Our meetings are held at Thie Ellyn (the Art Society) in Withington Road, Douglas, on Wednesdays.

Chris Blyth