Photography Society column: Old and new theme

Wednesday, November 2, was the first of the season’s themed competitions – with the theme being ‘Old and New’.

The judge for the evening was former member Ray Davies, a keen judge who very kindly explained his judging process to us before he commenced with his comments.

This was very valuable and helps members to understand what to look for when taking and selecting their competition images. Ray explained several of the aspects he focuses on including impact, technical quality, manipulation (if any), storytelling, subject matter, lasting interest and the images title and presentation.

In the prints section there were no standard entries, but in the intermediate section mono first place went to Beryl Quayle for her image of old townscapes contrasting with a modern coach of tourists in Stockholm.

In the colour section the winner was Barry Murphy with his clever image ‘The Old & New Testaments’ which depicted a well lit image of a Kindle alongside prayer books in a church pew.

In the advanced section the mono prize went to Bob Servante for his image ‘Cunningham’s Camp Entrance 1934/2016’ which cleverly interspersed an old photo within a current image of the camp entrance. In the advanced colour Chris Blyth took first place for his image ‘As it was then and As it is Now’.

In the digital section first place for the standard group went to Tim Norton for his image ‘Mother and Chick’. In the intermediate the winner was Hazel Walsh with ‘The New Blue Dress’ and in the advanced section first place went to Sue Blythe for ‘Dale Grimshaw’s Street Art (2016) at Brick Lane (1800s).

In both the print and digital competitions the award for best image went to the intermediate members with Barry Murphy winning best print and Hazel Walsh winning best digital image.

It was a busy week for the society as Thursdaywas the annual three-way battle that takes place between Isle of Man, Western and Southern photographic societies.

The judge for the event, held at Peel Football Club, was David Kneale who provided comprehensive feedback on the 90 images entered.

Western took the trophy once again this year scoring a total of 493 points with the Isleof Man society scoring 477 and Southern 465.

The prize for the best image in the competition also went to Western for ‘Marsh Rider’ by Dorothy Flint.

The society’s next meeting will be on Wednesday, November 16, and will feature an Open Print competition.

Meetings start at 7.30pm at Thie Ellyn in Douglas and all are welcome.

Hazel Walsh