Picture special: Children visit community farm

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - left to right: mum Aimee Yates with Oscar, Bailey and Tyler Yates

The Children’s Centre’s Community Farm held a special Christmas open day last week.

Pictured are some of the families that attended the fully-booked event, enjoying a ride around the farm, visiting Santa’s grotto and enjoying some arts and crafts.

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - Natasha Cowell (centre) with Teigan (left) and Imogen Cowell

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - left to right: Orry Doyle, Kate Doyle, Elf/grandad John Doyle, Katie Hetherington and Elsie Doyle

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - Oliver and Bella with mum

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day -

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - the Venables family, left to right: dad John, Georgie (1 and a half), Bobby (3), Lilee (6), Leanne, with Kiegan Harper (one and a half)

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - decoration making with Sue Quilliam. Pictured Tristan Speight

The Children's Centre Community Farm open day - decoration making with Sue Quilliam. Pictured is Sage

