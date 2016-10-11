Picture special: Hills Meadow fire damages cars

A fire broke out in Hills Meadow, Douglas, this morning.

Firefighters were called at about 10.45am.

Douglas firecrews attend a fire at a car yard in Hills Meadow

They managed to contain the fire and extinguish it before any buildings were seriously affected.

The crew wore breathing apparatus and used two hosereels and a jet to extinguish the rapidly developing fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for fire spread and damage to one of the commercial units.

Nobody was injured and all neighbouring businesses were not affected by the effects of the fire or subsequent smoke, although the smell of the fire was strong nearby.

The fire was confined to the area next to the industrial unit which contained a large amount of rubbish and a number parked vehicles, of which three were damaged as a result of radiated heat.

The fire service said it wished to thank the members of public who assisted at the scene and reminded everyone of the consequences of fire and the damage that may be caused.

A spokesman said: ‘Take care when burning rubbish and ensure that all traces are extinguished correctly. Never leave it unattended.’

