Picture special: Kids give a helping hand to garden birds

Garden birds have been given a helping hand this winter by some young bird lovers.

At a Manx Wildlife Trust workshop held at St John’s Methodist Church hall, youngsters created a number of items to give our feathered friends a boost and learned how to identify the birds that they see in their gardens.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Laura Faragher 4 works on her pine cone bird feeder.

During the afternoon session, the group designed window scarers to help birds avoid big picture windows and patio doors, got messy making pine cone feeders with lard bird cake and upcycled a plastic bottle to make a seed bird feeder.

The workshop was led by Manx Wildlife Trust biodiversity officer Dawn Dickens.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Jole Faragher 7 with meal worms.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Emily Faragher 6 with her bird feeder.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Nula Sharp 8 with Goldfinch model.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Joel Faragher 7 cuts out window scarer.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Laura Faragher 4 decorates her bird feeder.

Bird lovers workshop at St Johns Methodist Hall St Johns. Luca Jackson 9 with Chaffinch model.