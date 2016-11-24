Picture special: Work on promenade ‘temporary fix’

Work being carried out on Douglas Promenade

Work being carried out on Douglas Promenade

After years of dithering and the public forking out £3m, not one inch of Tarmac had been laid. But now a ‘temporary fix’ is being made on the road from Broadway to Summer Hill.

It should be finished by December 4.

