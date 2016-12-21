PICTURES: A shipshape Santa’s grotto

The Sailors’ Shelter in Peel was transformed into a Santa’s grotto at the weekend.

Families were queuing out of the door for their chance to meet Father Christmas and receive a present.

Santa's Grotto at the Sailors Shelter, Peel Harbour

Once inside, children wrote their letters to Santa, stating whether they had been ‘good all of the time’, ‘good some of the time’ or ‘naughty (but nice)’ and promising to leave out a tasty treat for Santa on Christmas Eve.

The shelter itself had been given a very festive makeover, with a sleigh and reindeer flying through the air above visitors and a Nativity scene in the window.

The event was held with the support of Peel Commissioners, Peel Masonic Lodge and individuals in the community.

Santa's Grotto at the Sailors Shelter, Peel Harbour Lucas Heath (7)

Santa's Grotto at the Sailors Shelter, Peel Harbour Lily-Faye Bell (5) and mum Julie meets Santa