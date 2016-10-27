PICTURES: Army cadets out in force for training exercises

Isle of Man Army Cadets held a training camp at Ballure Plantation at the weekend.

Among the activities the cadets took part in were shooting and camp crafts.

The IOM Army Cadets on exercises in Ballure plantation, watched by the Lt Governor and Juan Watterson SHK, who has been announced as the new honourary Colonel for the cadet force Daithi O'Regan

The training sessions were attended by the island’s Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson, who is the new honorary colonel for the cadet force.

Mr Watterson said afterwards: ‘I was delighted that my first official duty since taking over as honorary colonel for cadets was to introduce the Lieutenant Governor to cadets on weekend camp.

‘It was great to see them at work in the field and even join them – along with the governor – for a ration pack lunch to find out the skills they were picking up and where they are up to in their training and development.

‘We saw map reading, blank firing and camp craft – just part of the wide variety of things cadets on the island can enjoy.’

The Isle of Man Army Cadet Force have their headquarters at Tromode Road in Douglas. There are six detachments around the island with a total of more than 100 cadets and 30 adult volunteers.

If you are interested in becoming an adult volunteer or a cadet visit the Isle of Man Army Cadet Facebook page at www.facebook.com/iomarmycadetforce or email iomarmycadetspr@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

