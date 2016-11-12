PICTURES: Book documents time of change in Isle of Man

The demolition of a number of iconic buildings in the capital during the 1960s is captured in the latest published collection of images from the island’s past.

The fourth volume of Those Were the Days by Manx amateur historian and transport enthusiast Richard Davis was published last week.

The landward end of the Iron Pier at Douglas. At 1,000 feet long, the pier was erected in 1869 opposite the bottom of Broadway. It had only a comparatively short lifespan with dismantling commencing on February 20, 1894. It had been intended that the pier should be re-erected at Rhos-on-Sea in north Wales but this did not happen and instead it was sold for �400 and cut up for scrap

Many of the photos featured in the book are from the Manx Press Pictures archives, which had a premises on Prospect Hill, Douglas.

Other pictures are sourced from Richard’s own collection, the iMuseum and the Keig Collection.

He explained that he had responded to requests from readers to include scenes that have undergone great alterations over the years and to feature images of shops and other premises that disappeared some time ago.

‘As you can imagine, there was a big range to choose from and many images were considered and discarded in favour of what I thought were more interesting subjects,’ he said.

The scene at the bottom of Prospect Hill, Douglas in April 1969. The author (left) having been instructed by the Station Sergeant to keep an eye on things, while demolition proceeds on Morleys shop. Not a moment too soon judging by the cracks running down the frontage of the building. There seems to be little in the way of health and safety precautions in evidence!

There is even a picture of Richard himself, standing in police uniform at the bottom of Prospect Hill to overlook the demolition of Morley’s shop in April 1969.

Richard described the 1960s as a time of great change with many of the iconic buildings that had been around for years suddenly disappearing.

‘The likes of The Palace and Derby Castle are two good examples where many thousands of locals and holidaymakers had enjoyed entertainment, often by top acts such as the Rolling Stones, over several generations,’ he said.

‘I suspect that this was at least partly due to changes in the tourism market coupled with the age of buildings that needed money spending on them.

The Old Swan Hotel, a popular public house situated at the Old Cross. First licenced in 1880s it closed its doors in April 1971 and is still fondly remembered by many local people. The Old Cross hall, alongside the hotel, also has an interesting history having been a school for over 20 years until 1905. It became Ramseys first official cinema in 1910. It also became a small factory in the 1940s and early 50s. During the 1950s the old building on the left of the photo was a small sawmill owned by Tommy Waggett

‘From a personal standpoint, I don’t feel that the buildings which replaced them were in the same league either architecturally or aesthetically.’

He added: ‘At the same time, older parts of Douglas – such as the Chester Street area, and South Ramsey, were being demolished and it is fortunate that somebody had the foresight to record the scenes so that future generations can see how it used to be.’

He said that Douglas features heavily because that was where many of the photographers were based and they tended to take more pictures in their local area.

‘What is now available is a matter of what has survived and in what condition – many of the old negatives are scratched or have other damage – in the case of glass negatives some are broken or cracked so a lot of correction is called for,’ he said.

In this September 1965 view taken from Central Promenade, demolition is under way at the Palace with its spectacular ballroom and coliseum. The cladding has already been removed from the entrance dome

Lost or destroyed photographic negatives also means that a number of interesting subjects are ‘seriously under-represented’.

‘The Falcon Cliff Pavilion is one such – built opposite the Falcon Cliff Hotel in 1880-81, it was dismantled in 1898 and I have been unable to trace any close-up views or interiors,’ he said.

‘There are distant images but nothing really close.’

The fourth volume is Richard’s seventh book. As well as the Those Were the Days series he has also published three books on the island’s buses.

All the books are available from Lily Publications.

Richard is a founder member of the Manx Transport Enthusiasts’ Association, a charity which preserves and restores a collection of old buses in the former Tours coach depot at Summer Hill in Douglas.

This view of Prospect Hill, at the junction with Athol Street, was taken on February 6, 1968. The corporation bus was on route 18 to Willaston but this was as far as it got. The crew of the Steam Packets Scammell mechanical horse and Colebourns van driver look on while the situation is assessed by bus conductor John Craine (centre) and a bus inspector (right). Two policemen, one of whom would have been on point duty at the bottom of the hill, and the other one about to take over, are probably discussing whether the bus can be reversed into Athol Street

A proportion of the proceeds from the book will go to help the charity in its work.

Those Were the Days volume IV has an RRP of £16.95 and is on sale at bookshops around the island as well as Kirk Michael Post Office and Tynwald Mills.