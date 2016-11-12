PICTURES: Book documents time of change in Isle of Man

The demolition of a number of iconic buildings in the capital during the 1960s is captured in the latest published collection of images from the island’s past.
The fourth volume of Those Were the Days by Manx amateur historian and transport enthusiast Richard Davis was published last week.
Many of the photos featured in the book are from the Manx Press Pictures archives, which had a premises on Prospect Hill, Douglas.
Other pictures are sourced from Richard’s own collection, the iMuseum and the Keig Collection.
He explained that he had responded to requests from readers to include scenes that have undergone great alterations over the years and to feature images of shops and other premises that disappeared some time ago.
‘As you can imagine, there was a big range to choose from and many images were considered and discarded in favour of what I thought were more interesting subjects,’ he said.
There is even a picture of Richard himself, standing in police uniform at the bottom of Prospect Hill to overlook the demolition of Morley’s shop in April 1969.
Richard described the 1960s as a time of great change with many of the iconic buildings that had been around for years suddenly disappearing.
‘The likes of The Palace and Derby Castle are two good examples where many thousands of locals and holidaymakers had enjoyed entertainment, often by top acts such as the Rolling Stones, over several generations,’ he said.
‘I suspect that this was at least partly due to changes in the tourism market coupled with the age of buildings that needed money spending on them.
‘From a personal standpoint, I don’t feel that the buildings which replaced them were in the same league either architecturally or aesthetically.’
He added: ‘At the same time, older parts of Douglas – such as the Chester Street area, and South Ramsey, were being demolished and it is fortunate that somebody had the foresight to record the scenes so that future generations can see how it used to be.’
He said that Douglas features heavily because that was where many of the photographers were based and they tended to take more pictures in their local area.
‘What is now available is a matter of what has survived and in what condition – many of the old negatives are scratched or have other damage – in the case of glass negatives some are broken or cracked so a lot of correction is called for,’ he said.
Lost or destroyed photographic negatives also means that a number of interesting subjects are ‘seriously under-represented’.
‘The Falcon Cliff Pavilion is one such – built opposite the Falcon Cliff Hotel in 1880-81, it was dismantled in 1898 and I have been unable to trace any close-up views or interiors,’ he said.
‘There are distant images but nothing really close.’
The fourth volume is Richard’s seventh book. As well as the Those Were the Days series he has also published three books on the island’s buses.
All the books are available from Lily Publications.
Richard is a founder member of the Manx Transport Enthusiasts’ Association, a charity which preserves and restores a collection of old buses in the former Tours coach depot at Summer Hill in Douglas.
A proportion of the proceeds from the book will go to help the charity in its work.
Those Were the Days volume IV has an RRP of £16.95 and is on sale at bookshops around the island as well as Kirk Michael Post Office and Tynwald Mills.
